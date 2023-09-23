The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-1) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Campbell ranks 39th in scoring defense this year (24.0 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 41.7 points per game. Elon is generating 310.7 total yards per game on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 335.7 total yards per game (54th-ranked).

Campbell vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell vs. Elon Key Statistics

Campbell Elon 452.0 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.7 (72nd) 402.3 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (59th) 199.3 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.3 (38th) 252.7 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has thrown for 751 yards (250.3 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 71 rushing yards on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, NaQuari Rogers, has carried the ball 33 times for 223 yards (74.3 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Lamagea McDowell has carried the ball 32 times for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Vincent Wilkins has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 153 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chaney Fitzgerald has a total of 142 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has compiled 273 yards on 58.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 49 times for 319 yards (106.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Wayne Dixie has run for 87 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's 136 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 14 receptions on 12 targets with two touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has put together a 98-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 19 targets.

Johncarlos Miller has racked up 65 reciving yards (21.7 ypg) this season.

