The Appalachian State Mountaineers are expected to win their game versus the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on Wyoming vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (+2.5) Over (43.5) Appalachian State 36, Wyoming 28

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

Appalachian State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

The Mountaineers have gone over in all of their three games with a set total.

The average over/under for Appalachian State games this year is 9.3 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cowboys have posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Wyoming games average 49.5 total points per game this season, 6.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mountaineers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 25.3 27.0 33.0 25.0 10.0 31.0 Appalachian State 40.7 30.7 44.0 26.0 34.0 40.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.