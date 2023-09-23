Oddsmakers give the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) the advantage on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1). Wyoming is favored by 3 points. The game's point total is 42.5.

Wyoming is averaging 327.3 yards per game on offense this season (106th in the FBS), and is allowing 363.7 yards per game (75th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive angle, Appalachian State is putting up 451.0 total yards per contest (38th-ranked). It ranks 86th in the FBS on defense (375.7 total yards allowed per game).

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -3 -110 -110 42.5 -115 -105 -150 +125

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Each of Appalachian State's three game with a set total have hit the over.

Appalachian State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Appalachian State has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 690 yards on 50-of-85 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 63 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 76 times for 422 yards (140.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood has totaled 88 yards on 26 carries.

Kaedin Robinson leads his team with 154 receiving yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has collected 143 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

Dalton Stroman's five grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 100 yards (33.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Andrew Parker has racked up 1.0 sack to lead the team, while also recording 1.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Appalachian State's tackle leader, Nicholas Ross, has 24 tackles and one interception this year.

Omari Philyaw has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

