The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Wyoming has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +650 Bet $100 to win $650

