The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline
BetMGM Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Wyoming has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +650 Bet $100 to win $650

