High school football is happening this week in Wayne County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

    • Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Wendell, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rosewood High School at Southside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: East Chocowinity, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Duplin High School at Bear Grass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Williamston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Dudley, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

