Want to know how to watch high school football games in Wake County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need below.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Apex High School at Cary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Creek High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Apex Friendship High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at South Garner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles E. Jordan High School at Millbrook High School