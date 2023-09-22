Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Union County, North Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Eastern Randolph High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Cuthbertson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills High School at North Stanly High School