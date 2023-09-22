North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Stanly County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lake Norman Charter High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
