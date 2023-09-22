We have 2023 high school football competition in Stanly County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lake Norman Charter High School at Albemarle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Albemarle, NC

Albemarle, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills High School at North Stanly High School