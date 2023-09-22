North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Sampson County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.