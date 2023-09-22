Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Sampson County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kenly, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Princeton High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Clinton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

