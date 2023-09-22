North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Rowan County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jesse C. Carson High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
