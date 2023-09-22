North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Rockingham County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
