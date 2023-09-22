North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Randolph County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Randolph High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.