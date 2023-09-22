In Onslow County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

    • Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    D.H. Conley High School at Northside High School - Onslow

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jacksonville, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jacksonville, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

