Oddsmakers give the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) the edge when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Scott Stadium. NC State is favored by 9.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 is set for the contest.

NC State is averaging 402 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Wolfpack rank 43rd, giving up 306.7 yards per contest. This season has been hard for Virginia on both offense and defense, as it is posting just 316.7 total yards per game (20th-worst) and allowing 451.7 total yards per game (13th-worst).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

NC State vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -9.5 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -375 +290

Looking to place a bet on NC State vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Out of NC State's two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

NC State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

NC State has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolfpack a 78.9% chance to win.

Bet on NC State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State so far this season. He has 679 passing yards, completing 62.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 161 yards (53.7 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 96 yards (32 per game).

Kevin Concepcion's leads his squad with 122 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 23 targets).

Julian Gray has hauled in six receptions totaling 109 yards so far this campaign.

Porter Rooks has compiled eight grabs for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per game.

Davin Vann paces the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and nine tackles.

Payton Wilson, NC State's leading tackler, has 32 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Robert Kennedy has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 11 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.