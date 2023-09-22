NC State vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 22
A pair of ACC teams square off when the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Wolfpack are favored by 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup.
NC State vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-9.5)
|45.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|NC State (-9.5)
|46.5
|-360
|+285
NC State vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- NC State has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Virginia has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
