Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Olympic High School at Lord Botetourt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Daleville, VA

Daleville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Cuthbertson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Myers Park High School at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ the King Catholic High School at Corvian Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Charter High School at Albemarle High School