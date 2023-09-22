North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Olympic High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Daleville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Cuthbertson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ the King Catholic High School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Charter High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
