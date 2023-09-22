North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Iredell County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lake Norman High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
