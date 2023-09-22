There is high school football competition in Hoke County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Rutherford County
  • Johnston County
  • Buncombe County
  • Ashe County
  • Chatham County
  • Wilson County
  • Caswell County

    • Hoke County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Hoke County High School at Lee County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Sanford, NC
    • Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.