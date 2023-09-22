North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Henderson County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Henderson High School at West Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Mountain 7 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendersonville High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Columbus, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
