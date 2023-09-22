North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Halifax County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Roanoke Rapids High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bailey, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northwest Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Littleton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
