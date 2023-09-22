The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Guilford County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: McLeansville, NC

McLeansville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Walkertown, NC

Walkertown, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Grimsley High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Jameston, NC

Jameston, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School