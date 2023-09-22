Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Gaston County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Mountain Island Charter School at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at Hunter Huss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland School of Technology at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Bessemer City, NC

Bessemer City, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Gaston High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashbrook High School at Forestview High School