Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Gaston County, North Carolina this week.

    • Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Mountain Island Charter School at Community School of Davidson

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Davidson, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Point High School at Hunter Huss High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Gastonia, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Highland School of Technology at Bessemer City High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bessemer City, NC
    • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Gaston High School at Cherryville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cherryville, NC
    • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ashbrook High School at Forestview High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Gastonia, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

