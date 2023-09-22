North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Gaston County, North Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mountain Island Charter School at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at Hunter Huss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland School of Technology at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bessemer City, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Gaston High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashbrook High School at Forestview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.