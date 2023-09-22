North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Edgecombe County, North Carolina this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Greene Central High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
