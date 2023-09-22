Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Durham County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    J. F. Webb High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Durham, NC
    • Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charles E. Jordan High School at Millbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

