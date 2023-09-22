High school football competition in Duplin County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Teachey, NC

Teachey, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Union High School at Jones Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Trenton, NC

Trenton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at East Duplin High School