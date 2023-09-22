Camden County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Buncombe County
  • Johnston County
  • Chatham County
  • Caswell County
  • Rutherford County
  • Wilson County
  • Ashe County

    • Camden County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Camden County High School at Currituck County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Barco, NC
    • Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.