North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Cabarrus County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cox Mill High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesse C. Carson High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
