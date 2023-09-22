We have 2023 high school football competition in Anson County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Caswell County
  • Ashe County
  • Wilson County
  • Buncombe County
  • Johnston County
  • Chatham County
  • Rutherford County

    • Anson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Anson Senior High School at Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Pageland, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.