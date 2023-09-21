At +25000, the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 21.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, eight Panthers games hit the over.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (350.2 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up just two road victories.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

In 14 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two TDs.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +4000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +2800 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +75000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +25000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +750 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +2800 15 December 17 Falcons - +4000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.