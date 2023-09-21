North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Johnston County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fike High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lakewood High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.