North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Duplin County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Union High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
