The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Kyle Schwarber -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 289 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (866 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Atlanta has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.294).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season. He is 17-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 259 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Strider has collected 17 quality starts this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 26 times this season entering this matchup.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Joan Adon

