Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (96-54) and the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (17-5) to the mound, while Cristopher Sanchez (2-4) will get the nod for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 88 out of the 135 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered 43 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 30-13 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (866) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Braves Schedule