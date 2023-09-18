The New Orleans Saints (1-0) meet a fellow NFC South foe when they visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Panthers Insights (2022)

Last season the Panthers averaged just 0.1 more points per game (20.4) than the Saints surrendered (20.3).

The Panthers averaged 306.2 yards per game last year, only 8.6 fewer than the 314.8 the Saints gave up per outing.

Last year Carolina racked up 130 yards per game on the ground, just 0.5 fewer yards than New Orleans allowed per outing (130.5).

The Panthers turned the ball over 21 times last season, seven more turnovers than the Saints forced (14).

Panthers Home Performance (2022)

The Panthers scored more points at home (22.1 per game) than they did overall (20.4) last year, and allowed fewer points at home (19.8 per game) than overall (22).

The Panthers accumulated more yards at home (320.7 per game) than they did overall (306.2), and conceded fewer at home (342.3 per game) than overall (350.2).

Carolina accumulated 183.6 passing yards per game at home (7.4 more than overall), and gave up 221 at home (6.5 fewer than overall).

The Panthers picked up 137.1 rushing yards per game at home (7.1 more than overall), and conceded 121.3 at home (1.3 fewer than overall).

The Panthers successfully converted 29.4% of third downs at home (2.3% less than overall), and conceded on 41.5% of third downs at home (0.4% more than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta L 24-10 FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle - CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit - FOX

