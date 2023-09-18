Going into their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (1-0), the Carolina Panthers (0-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:15 PM on Monday, September 18 at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers' last game was a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints enter the matchup after winning 16-15 over the Tennessee Titans in their last outing on September 10.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Chark WR Hamstring Questionable Taylor Moton OT Biceps Limited Participation In Practice

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Juantavius Gray DB Shoulder Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Hamstring Questionable

Panthers vs. Saints Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: ESPN

ESPN

Panthers Season Insights (2022)

While the Panthers ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, they were a little worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

Carolina put up 20.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 20th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 19th, allowing 22 points per contest.

The Panthers ranked fourth-worst in passing offense last season (176.2 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 22nd with 227.5 passing yards allowed per contest.

Carolina compiled 130 rushing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 122.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 17 forced turnovers (27th in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, the Panthers' -4 turnover margin ranked 24th in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-165), Panthers (+140)

Saints (-165), Panthers (+140) Total: 39.5 points

