A quarterfinal is up next for Miomir Kecmanovic in the Chengdu Open, and he will face Alexander Zverev. Kecmanovic's odds are +1100 to take home the trophy from Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Chengdu Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kecmanovic at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kecmanovic's Next Match

Kecmanovic has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Zverev on Sunday, September 24 at 3:40 AM ET (after defeating Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4).

Kecmanovic is listed at +360 to win his next contest versus Zverev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Kecmanovic? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kecmanovic Stats

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Kecmanovic beat No. 122-ranked Moutet, 6-2, 6-4.

The 24-year-old Kecmanovic is 25-29 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament title.

Kecmanovic has a match record of 14-16 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Kecmanovic, over the past year, has played 54 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Kecmanovic has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.4 games per match.

Kecmanovic has won 23.2% of his return games and 74.2% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Kecmanovic, over the past 12 months, has claimed 75.6% of his service games and 19.2% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.