Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Monday at Truist Park against Zack Wheeler, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 288.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.502) this season.

The Braves rank first in the majors with a .275 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (865) in baseball so far this year.

No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Atlanta has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.

Braves pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

None of Wright's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wright has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin

