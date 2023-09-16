The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-2) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) play at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 13th-worst in the FCS (540.5 yards allowed per game), Eastern Kentucky has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 77th in the FCS offensively putting up 306.5 yards per game. Western Carolina's offense has been excelling, posting 418.5 total yards per game (25th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 63rd by giving up 370.0 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Western Carolina vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Western Carolina Eastern Kentucky 418.5 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.5 (81st) 370.0 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540.5 (110th) 174.0 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.5 (84th) 244.5 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.0 (54th) 5 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (119th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales leads Western Carolina with 380 yards on 38-of-49 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 55 rushing yards (27.5 ypg) on 16 carries.

Desmond Reid has run the ball 38 times for 181 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 48 yards.

Branson Adams has compiled 89 yards on 11 carries, while also catching five passes for 33 yards.

AJ Colombo has racked up 79 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Censere Lee has caught eight passes and compiled 77 receiving yards (38.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Ajay Belanger's six grabs (on three targets) have netted him 60 yards (30.0 ypg).

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 396 yards (198.0 ypg) to lead Eastern Kentucky, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Joshua Carter has racked up 98 yards on 19 carries. He's also caught two passes for 48 yards (24.0 per game).

Braedon Sloan has run for 60 yards (30.0 per game) on 11 carries, while also checking in with 49 yards in the passing game (on four catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Jaden Smith's team-high 117 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 17 targets).

Bryant Johnson has hauled in two receptions totaling 53 yards so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Kentucky or Western Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.