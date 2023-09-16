With 12 games on the Sun Belt Week 3 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Oklahoma State (-7) against South Alabama is the best spread bet, while the Tulane vs. Southern Miss matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get more insights and stats on those and other games to wager on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Bet on all Sun Belt games with BetMGM!

Best Week 3 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Oklahoma State -7 vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys

South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 27.1 points

Oklahoma State by 27.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: James Madison +2.5 vs. Troy

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans

James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 15.1 points

James Madison by 15.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Georgia Southern +19.5 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers

Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 5.5 points

Wisconsin by 5.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Sun Belt spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 3 Sun Belt Total Bets

Over 49.5 - Tulane vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Total: 67.3 points

67.3 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - James Madison vs. Troy

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans

James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans Projected Total: 63.0 points

63.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 60.5 - Louisiana vs. UAB

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers Projected Total: 76.5 points

76.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 3 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia Southern 2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 41.5 / 17.5 467.5 / 344.5 James Madison 2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 37.0 / 19.0 415.5 / 301.5 Georgia State 2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 38.5 / 24.5 409.0 / 423.0 UL Monroe 2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 20.5 / 13.5 341.5 / 297.0 Marshall 2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 26.0 / 15.0 402.5 / 284.5 Old Dominion 1-1 (1-0 Sun Belt) 27.5 / 33.5 343.5 / 413.0 Coastal Carolina 1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 21.5 / 21.5 372.0 / 405.0 Texas State 1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 27.5 / 25.5 341.5 / 448.0 Appalachian State 1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 39.5 / 32.0 444.0 / 443.5 Troy 1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 30.5 / 36.0 413.0 / 318.5 Southern Miss 1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 26.5 / 40.0 349.5 / 390.0 South Alabama 1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 26.0 / 27.0 387.0 / 424.0 Louisiana 1-1 (0-1 Sun Belt) 34.5 / 25.5 443.5 / 289.5 Arkansas State 0-2 (0-0 Sun Belt) 1.5 / 55.0 219.0 / 515.5

Watch Sun Belt games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.