Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Demon Deacons are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 61.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-14)
|61.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Wake Forest (-14)
|61.5
|-625
|+455
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-13.5)
|60.5
|-630
|+450
Week 3 Odds
Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- Old Dominion has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have been an underdog by 14 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
