The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wake Forest is compiling 36.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 38th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 50th, giving up 18.5 points per game. In terms of total yards, Old Dominion ranks 97th in the FBS (343.5 total yards per game) and 105th defensively (413 total yards allowed per contest).

Here we will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Wake Forest Old Dominion 455.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (100th) 337 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (98th) 193 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (57th) 262.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (113th) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 5 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recorded 525 yards (262.5 ypg) on 36-of-56 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has 235 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Tate Carney has collected 117 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Jahmal Banks' team-leading 142 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) with two touchdowns.

Wesley Grimes has hauled in six passes while averaging 58 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ke'Shawn Williams has hauled in seven catches for 105 yards, an average of 52.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has been a dual threat for Old Dominion this season. He has 341 passing yards (170.5 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 85 yards (42.5 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keshawn Wicks is his team's leading rusher with 31 carries for 176 yards, or 88 per game.

Reymello Murphy paces his squad with 102 receiving yards on three receptions with two touchdowns.

Isiah Paige has five receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 51 yards (25.5 yards per game) this year.

Kelby Williams has racked up 50 reciving yards (25 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

