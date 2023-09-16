The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) meet at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

North Carolina is averaging 35.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 81st, allowing 25.5 points per game. Minnesota has been excelling on defense, allowing only 223.5 total yards per game (eighth-best). Offensively, it ranks 105th by racking up 332 total yards per game.

Keep reading to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

North Carolina Minnesota 482 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332 (107th) 422.5 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (6th) 243.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.5 (52nd) 238.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (121st) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has 477 pass yards for North Carolina, completing 72.6% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 82 rushing yards (41 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Omarion Hampton has racked up 271 yards on 42 carries while finding the end zone five times.

British Brooks has carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game).

Kobe Paysour's leads his squad with 139 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 18 targets) and scored one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has reeled in seven passes while averaging 57.5 yards per game.

John Copenhaver's three catches have yielded 52 yards and one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 313 yards (156.5 ypg) while completing 57.6% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has run for 196 yards on 34 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Sean Tyler has compiled 134 yards on 27 carries.

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 110 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has collected 108 receiving yards (54 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's seven catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 50 yards (25 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.