Based on our computer model, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take down the North Carolina Tar Heels when the two teams match up at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on North Carolina vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (+7) Under (51) Minnesota 23, North Carolina 21

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

The Tar Heels have posted one win against the spread this year.

North Carolina has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites (0-1).

One Tar Heels game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

North Carolina games have had an average of 61.0 points this season, 10.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Gophers have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

No Golden Gophers two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average point total for the Minnesota this year is 5.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tar Heels vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.5 25.5 40.0 34.0 -- -- Minnesota 19.0 8.0 19.0 8.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.