CAA opponents match up when the Elon Phoenix (0-2) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon ranks 84th in total offense (290.0 yards per game) and 86th in total defense (432.0 yards allowed per game) this year. NC A&T has been struggling offensively, ranking 14th-worst with 185.0 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 401.5 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

NC A&T vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

NC A&T vs. Elon Key Statistics

NC A&T Elon 185.0 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.0 (87th) 401.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.0 (78th) 151.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (78th) 33.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Kenji Christian, has carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards (71.5 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 17 receiving yards (8.5 per game) on four catches.

Fredderick Graves has been given 24 carries and totaled 127 yards with one touchdown.

Laquan Veney has one reception (on one target) for a total of 16 yards (8.0 yards per game) this year.

Amonte Jones has racked up 14 reciving yards (7.0 ypg) this season.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 216 yards (108.0 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 62.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Hampton has 166 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Josh Johnson has carried the ball one time for 35 yards (17.5 per game).

Jordan Bonner's 101 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has totaled 11 receptions and one touchdown.

Chandler Brayboy has put up a 91-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Johncarlos Miller has been the target of two passes and hauled in three grabs for 65 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per contest.

