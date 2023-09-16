The No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

LSU ranks 91st in scoring defense this year (27.5 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 48 points per game. From an offensive angle, Mississippi State is putting up 416 total yards per contest (57th-ranked). It ranks 55th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (319.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

LSU vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

LSU Mississippi State 541 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (67th) 407 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (51st) 207.5 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (22nd) 333.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (103rd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 616 yards (308 ypg) on 40-of-61 passing with six touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 93 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 115 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s team-high 220 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 16 targets) with three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 154 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 99 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws and scoring one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has compiled 389 yards on 71.7% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 43 times for 250 yards (125 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game) on eight catches.

Michael Wright has piled up 92 yards (on six carries).

Lideatrick Griffin has hauled in 116 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Creed Whittemore's four grabs (on four targets) have netted him 59 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.