The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) and Charlotte 49ers (1-1) will meet in a matchup at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Georgia State vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia State 29, Charlotte 24

Georgia State 29, Charlotte 24 Georgia State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Panthers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Charlotte lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The 49ers have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Panthers have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+6.5)



Charlotte (+6.5) Georgia State has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

Thus far in 2023, Charlotte is undefeated against the spread.

This year, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) Together, the two teams combine for 60.5 points per game, eight points more than the point total of 52.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 38 38 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

