SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Georgia vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 32, South Carolina 16

Georgia 32, South Carolina 16 Georgia has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

South Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +1800 or more once this season and won that game.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+27.5)



South Carolina (+27.5) Thus far this year Georgia is winless against the spread.

In 2023, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

South Carolina has covered once against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Together, the two teams combine for 78.5 points per game, 24 points more than the point total of 54.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 50.5 50.5 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58 58 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

