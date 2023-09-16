The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) visit the Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) at Hale Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Tennessee State is compiling 267.5 yards per game on offense (95th in the FCS), and rank 103rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 466.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Gardner-Webb is compiling 29 points per contest (37th-ranked). It ranks 88th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (36 points surrendered per game).

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Tennessee State 398.5 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (98th) 361.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.5 (95th) 135 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.5 (60th) 263.5 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (100th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has recored 527 passing yards, or 263.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 29 times for 142 yards (71 per game). He's also caught nine passes for 53 yards.

Jayden Brown has racked up 76 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 72 yards and one score.

Jonathan Burns has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 113 (56.5 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Karim Page has totaled 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Brennan McGuire's nine catches (on eight targets) have netted him 86 yards (43 ypg).

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has been a dual threat for Tennessee State so far this season. He has 217 passing yards, completing 61.3% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 109 yards (54.5 ypg) on 16 carries.

Jalen Rouse has racked up 119 rushing yards on 28 carries. He's also added 36 yards (18 per game) on four catches.

Dayron Johnson's 61 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected five receptions.

Trenton Gillison has hauled in five receptions totaling 57 yards so far this campaign.

