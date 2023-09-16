In the matchup between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Runnin' Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-3.1) 49.5 Gardner-Webb 26, Tennessee State 23

Week 3 Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are winless against the spread this year.

One of the Tigers' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 13.5 35 -- -- 3 56 Gardner-Webb 29 36 34 27 24 45

