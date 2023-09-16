CAA opponents match up when the Elon Phoenix (0-2) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon ranks 59th in scoring offense (22 points per game) and 87th in scoring defense (35.5 points allowed per game) this year. NC A&T has been sputtering offensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FCS with 11 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 32.5 points per contest (70th-ranked).

Elon vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Elon vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Elon NC A&T 290 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (114th) 432 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (72nd) 116.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.5 (46th) 173.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 33.5 (121st) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 216 yards (108 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 33 times for 166 yards (83 per game), scoring one time.

Josh Johnson has been handed the ball one time this year and racked up 35 yards (17.5 per game).

Jordan Bonner has hauled in 11 catches for 101 yards (50.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Chandler Brayboy has put together a 91-yard season so far, reeling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Johncarlos Miller has been the target of two passes and hauled in three grabs for 65 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per contest.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kenji Christian's team-high 143 rushing yards have come on 20 carries. He also leads the team with 17 receiving yards (8.5 per game) on four catches.

Fredderick Graves has collected 127 yards (on 24 attempts) with one touchdown.

Laquan Veney has put up a 16-yard season so far. He's caught one pass on one target.

Amonte Jones' two catches (on three targets) have netted him 14 yards (7 ypg).

